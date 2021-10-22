Star India to deploy new technology for ICC T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: To provide an enhanced viewer experience during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, broadcaster Star India said it will have a revamped design and add technology developed under Star and Disney India’s R&D arm - Star Lab.

In a statement, the company said it was deploying new tools for analytics, camera technology, immersive AR graphics, virtual and automated sets.

Artificial Intelligence is powering a range of integrations, from a robotic statistic genius ‘Cricko’, to automated cameras, optical tracking of fielding positions and even super slow-motion replays. The idea behind the new design philosophy is to attract younger audiences who will #LivetheGame through the course of the tournament. These new additions will elevate the viewing experience to be more immersive and give a unique look and feel to the tournament, the company said.

The match venues will have ultra-modern cameras with the ability to showcase detailed analysis of players' movements during the game.

India will begin its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on 24 October.

“The broadcast design for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 receives a complete makeover where our major focus will be to enhance the viewing experience and get fans to live the game with us. Technology has been used to bring alive some facets of the game which are generally ignored to the human eye – the look and feel of the presentation will be completely new as we aim to attract youth to engage and be a part of the marquee tournament," said a spokesperson for Star India.

The cumulative in-home viewership of the last ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 was 730 million, recording an increase of 114% over the previous edition.

