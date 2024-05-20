Star Sports clears air on Rohit Sharma's ‘breach of privacy’ allegation, says ‘lacked editorial….’
IPL broadcaster Star Sports responded to Rohit Sharma's breach of privacy allegation on Monday and said that they heeded the player's wishes, but his video went on air as part of live coverage. In a statement, Star Sports cleared that the audio of his conversation with other players was not recorded or broadcasted.