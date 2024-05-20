IPL broadcaster Star Sports responded to Rohit Sharma's breach of privacy allegation on Monday and said that they heeded the player's wishes, but his video went on air as part of live coverage. In a statement, Star Sports cleared that the audio of his conversation with other players was not recorded or broadcasted.

The clarification comes a day after Rohit Sharma wrote a long post on social media platform X about explicitly telling IPL broadcaster Star Sports not to record his conversation with another player. However, the video still went on air. "Despite asking Star Sports not to record my conversation, it was and was also played on air, which is a breach of privacy," the Team India skipper said.

What Star Sports said?

In its response, Star Sports said, "A clip involving a senior Indian player and his post on social media has gained prominence since yesterday. The clip, taken during a training session on May 16 at Wankhede stadium, for which Star Sports had authorised access, momentarily showed the senior player in conversation with his friends on the sidelines.

"No audio from this conversation was either recorded or broadcast. The clip, which only showed the senior player requesting for the audio of his conversation to not be recorded, got featured in Star Sports' live coverage of pre-match preparations and lacked editorial relevance beyond this," it added.

This was not the first time Rohit Sharma's candid chat with other IPL players went on air. Earlier, his chat with a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player sparked buzz around changes in the Mumbai Indians after Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the franchise captain.

The IPL broadcaster asserted its commitment to the highest standards of professional conduct and respect for privacy.

"Star Sports has always adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct while broadcasting cricket all over the world. Respect for players' privacy while bringing fans moments of intense action and preparations sits at the core of this ethos, which the broadcaster remains committed to," Star Sports concluded.

