Star Sports launches first campaign for IPL 20231 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:53 AM IST
The campaign shows passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching the league fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament
Tata Indian Premier League 2023’s television broadcaster, Disney Star-owned Star Sports has launched its first campaign for the league titled ‘Shor on, Game on!’ featuring cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.
