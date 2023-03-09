Star Sports launches first campaign for IPL 2023

The league begins at the end of March, with its first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.In the current rights cycle (2023-2027), the Board of Control for Cricket in India will broadcast about 410 matches for which it has sold the media rights for ₹48,390 crore. Viacom18 outbid rival Disney Star in 2022 to pick up the 5-year digital rights of the IPL with a bid of ₹23,757.5 crore, while the latter retained TV rights for ₹23,575 crore.