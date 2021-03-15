New Delhi: Star Sports has launched two promotional films campaign, featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as part of its ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’, weeks before the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to television on 9 April.

The campaign salutes the attitude of a generation that is redefining conventional rules of the game to overcome challenges in life.

The films show Dhoni in two different avatars citing examples of cricketers such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who have set aside conventional wisdom to devise their own 'mantra' to achieve success.

Conceptualized by the creative team of Star India, the first film opens in a martial arts training camp with students playing cricket. Dhoni is seen teaching the kids how the continued hunger for success can be a driver for excellence. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain cites his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Rohit Sharma’s track record of winning five IPL trophies and his hunger to add on to his tally in 2021.

The second promo opens in a summer camp with youngsters ready for a drill led by team leader Dhoni. The cricketer narrates the story of Virat Kohli and shares the message that a well channelised aggression can help achieve success.

“IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country. Our campaign reflects the resilience, determination and enterprise of the nation. We believe IPL is a platform for expression of the same ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit on the field," said Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India. "Hunger for success in the IPL inspires players to take risks and challenge conventional wisdom. And it is their inner belief and indomitable ‘must do’ spirit that drives their commitment. We see this as a ‘capturing the mood of a generation’ campaign – one that reflects a more confident, enterprising, entrepreneurial attitude of the country."

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital and social media platforms. Star said that it will extend the campaign to print, outdoor and radio platforms closer to the tournament date.

