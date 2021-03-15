Star Sports launches IPL 2021 campaign featuring MS Dhoni

“IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country. Our campaign reflects the resilience, determination and enterprise of the nation. We believe IPL is a platform for expression of the same ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit on the field," said Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India. "Hunger for success in the IPL inspires players to take risks and challenge conventional wisdom. And it is their inner belief and indomitable ‘must do’ spirit that drives their commitment. We see this as a ‘capturing the mood of a generation’ campaign – one that reflects a more confident, enterprising, entrepreneurial attitude of the country."

