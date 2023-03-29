Startup funds crunch is not affecting IPL sponsorship1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are set to generate record sponsorship revenues this season despite a funding drought that has sidelined many of last season’s heavy-spending startups
New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are set to generate record sponsorship revenues this season despite a funding drought that has sidelined many of last season’s heavy-spending startups.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×