Startup funds crunch is not affecting IPL sponsorship

Dhiraj Malhotra, chief executive of Delhi Capitals, which signed DP World last week as its jersey sponsor, said the IPL has become a hot property despite challenges. “It’s been a tough market. I won’t say it has been easy. But we have upped our ask from sponsors because it is after three years that fans are back in the stadium, and we can give back a lot more. We will have seven home games, and sponsors will look to leverage that," said Malhotra. The company has closed all but one of its spots and intends to close all before the season begins. The team expects close to ₹100 crore as its revenue from sponsors this season.