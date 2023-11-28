comScore
Steve Smith, Adam Zampa fly back home ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20. Check new AUS squad

Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have flown back to Australia before the third T20 against India, while other World Cup squad members including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will fly home tomorrow.

Thiruvananthapuram: Australia's Steven Smith plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI11_26_2023_000340B) (PTI)Premium
Thiruvananthapuram: Australia's Steven Smith plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI11_26_2023_000340B) (PTI)

Ahead of the series-deciding third T20 against India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Australia have made a number of changes to their squad, giving much-needed rest to many of the players from the World Cup-winning side and giving opportunities to fresh faces.

According to CricketAustralia.com.au, veteran batter Steve Smith and spinner Adam Zampa have already flown home to Australia ahead of the match in Guwahati, while other stars of the World Cup squad including Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will fly home tomorrow.

The changes to Australia's squad for the final two T20 matches mean that the hero of the World Cup final for the Kangaroos - Travis Head - will be the only member of the World Cup squad to feature in the five-match T20 series. Tanveer Sangha, who has been one of Australia's leading spinners in the T20 series, was also part of the World Cup squad. Interestingly, Head, who scored a century to help the Aussies clinch the World Cup title, has yet to feature in the T20 series.

New entrants in Australia's T20 squads: 

Reportedly, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Phillippe and opener Ben McDermott have already joined the Australian squad in Guwahati and will be available for selection for the third T20.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the Australian squad ahead of the fourth T20 in Raipur.

New Australia squad: 

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Indian squad for T20 series: 

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (for last two matches)

Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM IST
