Steve Smith, Adam Zampa fly back home ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20. Check new AUS squad
Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have flown back to Australia before the third T20 against India, while other World Cup squad members including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will fly home tomorrow.
Ahead of the series-deciding third T20 against India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Australia have made a number of changes to their squad, giving much-needed rest to many of the players from the World Cup-winning side and giving opportunities to fresh faces.
