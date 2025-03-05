Steve Smith announces ODI retirement after IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal.

Australia captain Steve Smith has announced ODI retirement after the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. He played 170 ODI matches and scored 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

His highest ODI score was 164. In 154 innings, he scored 5,800 runs while remaining not out 20 times.

Steve Smith is considered one of the greatest players in modern cricket. He played for two World Cup-winning Australian teams. His batting average in One-Day cricket is 43.28.

Smith scored the most ODI runs against India. He scored 1,383 runs in 30 matches against the Men in Blue. During the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, he was the highest scorer for his team. He scored 73 off 96 runs. It was Mohammed Shami who bowled him out in the 37th over.

Steve Smith happens to be a stunning fielder as well. He took 90 catches in his ODI career. He is among those special players who had 5,000 runs and 50 fielding dismissals in ODIs.

Social media reactions “Hard to believe Steve Smith's ODI career is over. His average was really good. He was a beast in the 2015 world cup, especially in each knock out win. He found a way to deliver when the going was tough. In the 2023 world cup, his steady knock ensured a semi-final win,” wrote one social media user.

“Not a great news for cricket fans all over the world that two time World Cup winner has announced the retirement at age of 35 and in prime form. Could have easily extend till the 2027 WC,” posted another user.