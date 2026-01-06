Steve Smith closes on Sir Don Bradman in elusive Ashes company, goes past India great Rahul Dravid after SCG hundred

Steve Smith closed in on legendary Sir Don Bradman after his hundred against England in the fifth and final Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday. Coming into bat at no.5. Smith registered his 13th hundred in the history of Ashes, just second to Bradman's tally of 19.

In reply to England's 384 in the first innings, Australia finished the day on 519/7 with Smith unbeaten on 129 runs. It also took Smith second to Bradman for most runs in Ashes. Smith currently has 3682 runs in Tests against England while Bradman finished his career at 5028.

Advertisement

Taking control of the game after Travis Head's 163 on a flat SCG track, Smith breezed his way into a three-figure mark with a whirlwind innings to record his 37th hundred, his first in this series which moved him to sixth in all-time list of most Test hundreds.

In the process, Smith went past India great Rahul Dravid, who finished at 36. South African Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Joe Root (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38) are ahead of Smith. The list is headed by legendary Sachin Tendulkar at 51 Test hundreds.

Cricketers with most hundreds in Ashes

Rank Player Team Hundreds 1 Sir Don Bradman Australia 19 2 Steve Smith Australia 13 3 Sir Jack Hobbs England 12 4 Steve Waugh Australia 10 5 Wally Hammond England 9 6 David Gower England 9 7 Herbert Sutcliffe England 8 8 Greg Chappell Australia 8 9 Ricky Ponting Australia 8 10 Arthur Morris Australia 8

With this hundred, Smith also pipped Tendulkar. The Australian skipper reached his 37th Test ton in 219 innings while as compared to Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 220 innings. Former Australian captain Ponting was the fastest to reach the milestone in 212 innings, followed by Sangakkara (218 innings). Root is slowest to to the mark in 284 innings.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stokes out or not out? Controversial Snicko technology comes under fresh fire

More records by Steve Smith during AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test This was also Smith's 18th Test hundred as captain of Australia. He is fourth in the list, behind South Africa's Graeme Smith (25), India's Virat Kohli (20) and Ponting (19).

With this hundred, Smith became the second Australian after Ponting to score five hundreds at the iconic SCG. In 13 matches, Smith has so far scored 1225 runs at this venue along with five centuries. Ponting has 1480 runs and six hundreds at this venue. Most hundreds in Test career