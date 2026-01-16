Steve Smith reveals strategic plan on denying Babar Azam a single during BBL derby; ‘not sure Babar was too happy…’

Drama unfolded at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during a Big Bash League (BBL) derby on Friday when Babar Azam was denied a single by Steve Smith during Sydney Sixers' chase against Sydney Thunder. The incident took place midway into Sixers' innings.

After Babar played three dot balls in the 11th over, Smith, who was standing at the non-striker's end denied the former Pakistan captain a single despite hitting the ball towards long-on. Smith's decision was justified when he took the ‘Power Surge’ immediately.

For the unversed, ‘Power Surge’ is a new playing condition introduced in the BBL to make the game more interesting. During the 'Power Surge’, a fielding side will be able to field only two fielders outside the inner ring. The result was there for everyone to see.

Taking the strike the next over, Smith smashed Ryan Hadley for four back-to-back sixes and a four in the first five balls. Hadley conceded 32 runs in that over - the highest in the history of BBL. However, the next over, Babar was clean bowled by Nathan McAndrew for 39-ball 47.

Frustrated by his dismissal, an angry Babar slammed the boundary cusion with his bat on his way back to the dressing room. Revealing his strategy on denying Babar a single, Smith said it came from the dressing room to be taken an over earlier but he delayed it.

“At the 10-over mark, they asked me to take the power surge," Smith told 7Cricket. “I told him to give me one more over I’d take it on the short boundary and go for 30 runs. We got 32 and that's good result. Not sure Babar Azam was happy with me for turning down that single," he added.

What happened during BBL derby? Meanwhile, Smith overshadowed David Warner's unbeaten hundred as Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder by five wickets. Batting first, thunder rode on Warner's 110 not out to post 189/6 in 20 overs. Sam Curran took three wickets for Sixers.

In reply, Sixers were off to a flying start with a 141-run stand for the opening wicket in 12.1 overs. Babar was the first to be dismissed, followed by Smith, who completed his hundred in 41 balls. During his stay in the crease, Smith hammered five fours and nine sixes.

Although Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques and Sam Curran went back in hut cheaply, but it was Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards, who ensured they suffered no more hiccups with a unbeaten 10-ball 22-run stand.