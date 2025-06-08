Steve Smith vs Kagiso Rabada: A match-defining battle at Lords during WTC final

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): As Australia and South Africa prepare for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, a battle between star Australian batter Steve Smith and South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is one of those battles cricket fans have their eyes on.

Advertisement

Australia would be aiming to make history, becoming the first-ever side to successfully defend their ICC WTC mace, getting it in 2023 after beating India at The Oval. On the other hand, South Africa would be aiming to secure their first-ever world title in cricket after years of heartbreak in the World Cups.

-How has Smith vs Rabada battle panned out?

A battle between Smith and Rabada could potentially be a match-deciding one. So far in 15 innings they have faced off each other, Smith has scored 128 runs off Rabada in 262 balls, with the Proteas star getting the better of him four times. Smith's average against Rabada is 48.85, and strike rate is 32.00. He has scored 16 fours and two sixes off his bowling and played 207 dots against him.

Advertisement

-Records of these two superstars at 'Home of Cricket'

Rabada has a brilliant average at Lord's of 19.38, the best among all bowlers featuring in the final (having played a minimum of two Tests here), behind Aussie quicks Pat Cummins (21.10), Josh Hazlewood (26.15) and Mitchell Starc (33.62). He has taken 13 wickets in these two Tests he played at the venue, with his best figures of 5/52.

On the other hand, Smith is also the lord of the Lord's, having made 525 runs in five Tests and nine innings at an average of 58.33, with two tons and fifties each in nine innings. His last inning at the venue was a knock of 110 against England in the 2023 Ashes.

Advertisement

-A chance at history for Rabada while Smith aims to continue rampaging form

Having completed 10,000 runs and made four centuries in his last five Tests against India and Sri Lanka, Smith would be looking forward to absolutely making a meal out of Rabada's scorching deliveries.

Smith has a brilliant record in ICC knockout matches, with 584 runs in 12 matches and innings at an average of 58.40, with two centuries and four fifties, with the best being 121 against India in the 2023 WTC final.

Rabada has a chance to up his statistics in Test and international cricket, as he is just a few wickets away from surpassing Proteas icon Allan Donald to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and outclass legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis to become the fifth-highest international wicket-taker for the Proteas.

Advertisement

Rabada is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for SA in Tests, with 327 scalps at an average of 22.00, best figures of 7/112 and 16 five-wicket hauls. Four more wickets would take him above Donald (330 wickets in 72 Tests from 1992-2002). The highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in Tests is Dale Steyn, who has taken 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95, with best figures of 7/51 and 26 five-fors.

In international cricket, Rabada is in sixth place in all-time charts with 566 wickets in 241 appearances across all formats, at an average of 24.27, with best figures of 7/112 and 18 five-wicket hauls. Seven more wickets would take him above Kallis, who is placed fifth with 572 wickets in 513 matches at an average of 32.16. The highest wicket-taker in international cricket for SA is Shaun Pollock, with 823 wickets in 414 matches at an average of 23.63, with best figures of 7.87 and 21 five-wicket hauls.

Advertisement