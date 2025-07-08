Stokes batting form has declined each year since hes been on job: Atherton

London, Jul 8 (PTI) Ben Stokes' batting form has steadily deserted him over the years, more so at a time when he should be leading an under-fire England team from the front, says former skipper Michael Atherton after the hosts were humiliated by India in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Atherton reckons that in his three years at the helm, the series against India is Stokes' sternest test of leadership qualities.

It is been two years since Stokes hit the last of his 13 hundreds at Lord's in an Ashes Test where he would be back for the third Test against India starting on Thursday.

"To add to the problems of back-to-back matches, little rest, a heavy defeat and bad judgment is his own form with the bat, which has declined with each year he has been in the job," Atherton wrote in his column for 'The Times'.

"As a dedicated one-format player who does not play much cricket outside Tests — sometimes of his own accord — Stokes is in the invidious position of being short of rhythm and form just when he needs to lead from the front," the former opener with 100 plus Tests observed.

Atherton also spoke about how Stokes's opposite number, Shubman Gill, has been a picture of contrast when it came to facing spinners.

"While Stokes has looked shaky against spin, his opposite number is lording it. Gill’s returns in this series have been immense and the victory at Edgbaston was driven by his vision, determination and single-mindedness.

"England have a plan to Gill to target his stumps early on, by running the ball back into his pads, but he has not looked like getting out. Gill’s weariness after Edgbaston will be of a completely different kind to Stokes's."

While both Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson are under-cooked in terms of red-ball miles in their legs having recovered from their respective injuries, Atherton reckons both should play at Lord's.

"Clearly the pace attack needs freshening up. When the SOS went to Archer in 2019 at Lord’s as a way of stopping Steve Smith, the fast bowler was at the top of his game, despite not having played Test cricket.

"Will he be as good as before? Can he be? His readiness for the five-day game after just one first-class match in four years is a complete unknown, yet he will surely play," Atherton declared.

Atherton also wants Atkinson, who is back from a hamstring injury, in the playing eleven primarily because he has picked 19 wickets in two Tests played at Lord's.

"Gus Atkinson has a tremendous record at Lord’s, with ball and bat, but has not played since tweaking his hamstring against Zimbabwe six weeks ago. Pairing with Archer represents a gamble, but if taken (one must assume they are fit once selected in the squad) it means that the third seamer must be ready to bowl long spells."

"Yet (Chris) Woakes, who also has a superb record at Lord’s, is 36 years old and has taken three wickets at an average of 96 in this series. His possible replacement, Sam Cook, was unconvincing in his only Test," Atherton put forth facts.

The former England skipper, however, doesn't want Stokes to press the panic button yet while ushering the changes required.