Former England captain Michael Vaughan stirred a new controversy on Thursday when he alleged that ICC's decision to hold the India semi-final clash in Guyana, irrespective of the Super 8 results, was ‘unfair’ to other teams. The controversy took another turn when former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh responded to Vaughan's assertion in a post on X and urged him to ‘stop being silly and move on’.

In a post on X, Vaughan had wrote after the Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final clash, “Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others ."

Even during the India-England semi-final, Vaughan stuck with his claim, stating that Jos Buttler's side would have won the semi-final if it had been played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

He wrote, “If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven’t been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India"

Earlier in an interaction with Club Prairie Fire podcast, Vaughan said that T20 World Cup 2024 was India's tournament. He wrote, “Literally, it’s their tournament. They get to play whenever they want. They get to know exactly where their semifinal will be. They play every single game in the morning so people can watch them at night in India on TV. I get that. I get that money is a big play in the world of cricket. And I get that in bilateral series but you would think that when you get to a World Cup, the ICC should be a little bit fairer to every body. It shouldn’t be just India just because they bring a few quid in"

Harbhajan Singh rips into Michael Vaughan:

Replying to Vaughan's post on X, Harbhajan wrote, "What makes you think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue. England won the toss that was an advantage. Stop being silly. England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and move on and keep your rubbish with yourself. Talk logic not nonsense,"

