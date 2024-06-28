‘Stop being silly’: Harbhajan Singh slams Michael Vaughan for ICC favouring India comment
Harbhajan Singh has criticized Michael Vaughan for suggesting ICC favoured India by alloting the semi-final clash in Guyana irrespective of the Super 8 clash.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan stirred a new controversy on Thursday when he alleged that ICC's decision to hold the India semi-final clash in Guyana, irrespective of the Super 8 results, was ‘unfair’ to other teams. The controversy took another turn when former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh responded to Vaughan's assertion in a post on X and urged him to ‘stop being silly and move on’.