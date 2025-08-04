'Storm only rattles those who arent ready': Gill on Indias series draw against England

London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed happiness with their team's performances during the recently concluded tour to England and took to their social media to voice out their joy.

Both Gill and Pant had a record-breaking series in England as they both fired a massive volume of runs with the bat, ensuring that Indian cricket is in the safe hands following the retirements of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Taking to Instagram, Gill had a message for his doubters following a 'Player of the Series' performance, saying, "The storm only rattles those who aren't ready for it."

During the series, Gill emerged as the leading run-getter, indeed manifesting his aim to be the "best batter of the series" into reality, with 774 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with four centuries and a best score of 269.

He scored his centuries in a variety of situations, coming into the series with the pressure of performing well outside Asia being heavy on his shoulders, having not crossed the 40-run mark outside Asia since the 91-run knock at Brisbane against Australia in 2021.

With a mountain-like volume of runs, Gill tore into cricketing record books like no one did and silenced his critics in style. As a captain, much of his tactical brilliance led to India dominating all the Test matches for significant periods and ensuring they were decided on the final day.

Also, vice-captain Pant, who broke numerous records as an Indian/Asian wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) conditions, posted that the tour "asked a lot and gave even more in return".

"A tour that asked a lot and gave even more in return. Proud of how this team stood up, adapted and kept fighting. Representing the country means everything to us; it takes everything out of you, but we take pride in that. Big thanks to our incredible support staff and the fans who stood by us throughout. This team is hungry, united and here to take Indian cricket forward," he posted.

While Pant did not play the fifth Test due to a foot injury, he still ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter with 479 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 68.42, with two centuries and three fifties.

His best score was 134. One of the biggest moments of the series saw him walk out to bat despite an injured foot during the fourth Manchester Test, in a show of remarkable courage, determination, and a will to do everything to get the country over the finishing line.

He delivered a valuable half-century, which added much-needed runs to India's total, helping them draw the match eventually.

After England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes).

Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.