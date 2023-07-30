comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Stuart Broad breaks silence on his reaction to Yuvraj Singh's six sixes: I'd knocked us out of the World Cup but…
Back

Stuart Broad breaks silence on his reaction to Yuvraj Singh's six sixes: I'd knocked us out of the World Cup but…

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:14 PM IST Devesh Kumar

Indians fans remember Stuart Broad, especially for the 2007 T20 World Cup when India's explosive batter Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over

England's Stuart Broad reacts as he runs back in as England close their second Innings on day four of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match (AFP)Premium
England's Stuart Broad reacts as he runs back in as England close their second Innings on day four of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match (AFP)

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after Ashes 2023. The decision came as a shock to many fans and veterans from the cricket community who cherished the illustrious career of England bowler as he is among the few bowlers in the world to take 600 wickets. Indians fans remember Stuart Broad, especially for the 2007 T20 World Cup when India's explosive batter Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over.

The over is registered in the history of cricket for all the action and the excitement Indian fans expressed over Yuvraj Singh's feat. Stuart Broad was subjected to intense trolling after the match, but during the Day 3 of the final Ashes Test, he didn't escape the question.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Stuart Broad said.

Increased mental strength

The bowler added that the faceoff with Yuvraj Singh helped him grow mentally and steered him to move ahead in the game.

“I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me was that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," Stuart Broad said.

“You go through massive peaks and troughs, and when you look at someone like Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) career, he's done that sort of thing as well. Ultimately, it's the bouncebackability, and that ability to be able to put poor days behind you. Certainly, one thing I know over the past 15 or 16 years, is that you will have more bad days than good days in cricket, so you have to deal with them to make sure your good days can flourish," the bowler added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 06:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout