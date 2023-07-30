Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after Ashes 2023. The decision came as a shock to many fans and veterans from the cricket community who cherished the illustrious career of England bowler as he is among the few bowlers in the world to take 600 wickets. Indians fans remember Stuart Broad, especially for the 2007 T20 World Cup when India's explosive batter Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over.

The over is registered in the history of cricket for all the action and the excitement Indian fans expressed over Yuvraj Singh's feat. Stuart Broad was subjected to intense trolling after the match, but during the Day 3 of the final Ashes Test, he didn't escape the question.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," Stuart Broad said.

Increased mental strength

The bowler added that the faceoff with Yuvraj Singh helped him grow mentally and steered him to move ahead in the game.

“I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me was that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," Stuart Broad said.

“You go through massive peaks and troughs, and when you look at someone like Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) career, he's done that sort of thing as well. Ultimately, it's the bouncebackability, and that ability to be able to put poor days behind you. Certainly, one thing I know over the past 15 or 16 years, is that you will have more bad days than good days in cricket, so you have to deal with them to make sure your good days can flourish," the bowler added.