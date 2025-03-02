Stunning: Virat Kohli gets out to incredible catch by Glenn Phillips; Anushka Sharma reacts | Watch

During the India vs New Zealand ODI cricket match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli got out to a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips at point. Even King Kohli looked shocked to see the one-handed flying grab.

Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, was present to witness Phillips’ incredible effort. She looked immensely surprised to see the catch as well.

Glenn had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds for taking the catch. Cricket legends like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh could not stop praising the New Zealand cricketer for his extraordinary catch.

Harbhajan compared the catch with the iconic Jhonty Rhodes catch that used to be a poster on every cricket fan's wall. The legendary off-spinner said during his commentary on JioHotstar that Phillips' grab was even better than Jhonty's. The coming generation will keep this as a poster to get inspired, he said.

India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 2). Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals. The match is taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The clash started at 2:30 PM (India time). The Black Caps won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Virat Kohli's milestone Virat Kohli reached a historic milestone on Sunday as he played his 300th ODI for India in their ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. He became the 7th Indian and 18th player overall to achieve this feat. Interestingly, Kohli also played his 200th ODI against New Zealand, making this milestone even more special.

This is the first time India are batting first in the tournament. In the first two matches (against Bangladesh and Pakistan), India batted second and won by 6 wickets each.