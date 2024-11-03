Ishan Kishan calls out umpire’s ’stupid decision’ amid ball-tampering allegations, to be reported for dissent

Ishan Kishan, India A's wicketkeeper, may face disciplinary action after a verbal clash with umpire Shawn Craig regarding alleged ball-tampering during a match against Australia A. 

Updated3 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Ishan Kishan Faces Possible Disciplinary Action Over Umpire Clash in Australia A Match
Ishan Kishan Faces Possible Disciplinary Action Over Umpire Clash in Australia A Match

Ishan Kishan, India A's wicketkeeper, might face action after a verbal clash with umpire Shawn Craig over alleged ball-tampering. The incident occurred on day four of the match against Australia A in Mackay. The match was delayed as the Indian team protested the ball change due to scratch marks.

The conversation between the two could be heard on the stump mic.

“No more discussion, let’s play,” Craig was said and added,“This is not a discussion.”

Kishan queried: “So we have to play with this ball? That’s a very stupid decision.”

The comment didn’t sit well with Craig, who responded: “Excuse me. You’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour.”

Craig also insinuated that India’s players were to blame for the scratched ball, which prompted the switch. However, he did not clarify why the umpires decided to change the ball.

“You scratch it, we change the ball. It is because of your actions we changed the ball,” Craig was overheard saying.

What rules say about ball tampering?

“Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair,” the code of conduct states.

“The umpires shall use their judgment to apply the principle that actions taken to maintain or enhance the condition of the ball, provided no artificial substances are used, shall be permitted. Any actions taken with the purpose of damaging the condition of the ball or accelerating the deterioration of the condition of the ball shall not be permitted.

“Without limiting this offence, the team captain of the offending side may breach this Article 2.15 in the event that the Player or Player Support Personnel involved in the breach are not able to be identified, or where the breach was planned or systematic to the extent that the team captain either knew, or ought to have known, that the breach was occurring.”

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST
