‘Succession policy must be clear’: 1983 World Cup winner on Virat Kohli’s retirement question

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli is once again in the news for his lack of runs and his familiar problems with deliveries outside off stump. Kohli scored a century in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but his bat has been quiet since.

Kohli has played 10 matches so far this year, scoring 417 runs at an average of 24.52. The veteran batsman's recent performances have led to a growing chorus of voices in cricket circles asking if he should announce his retirement from Test cricket and allow a younger player to take over instead. Former India player and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side Atul Wassan recently gave his opinion on the matter.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI Wassan said, "Virat has got runs, but he also knows what's happening. They are very sorted mentally. A player always thinks that 'my best is around the corner'. I'll do it just now.' It's such a long spell; it's hurting the team, and there is questioning, saying you should be dropped. A lynch mob comes after you,"

"They also know what is going on. I think an exit plan, like a succession policy, must be clear, it's not fair on the management, the team and the cricketing structure, we don't know what's there in your mind," the ex-India player added.

Advertisement

Once touted to break Sachin Tendulkar's records in all formats of the game, Kohli has faced a bit of slump in his career recently. While his troubles with deliveries outside the off stump are not new, the problems have only exacerbated in the recent years. Moreover, Kohli hasn't been able to showcase his best even when batting at the spin friendly conditions in India.

During the recently played series against New Zealand, Kohli scored 93 runs at an average of 15.50 and a highest score of 70. Notably, this was also the first series that India lost on their home turf in 12 years.