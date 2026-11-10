Sudurpaschim Royals vs Janakpur Bolts: India U19 World Cup winner Harmeet Singh strikes against his old NPL side

Harmeet Singh is leading the charge in the Nepal Premier League against the side that once defined his early success in the competition. The 2012 India Under-19 World Cup winner, now captaining Janakpur Bolts, claimed the wicket of Ishan Pandey early in the 21st match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner from Mumbai has switched allegiance after two seasons with Sudurpaschim Royals, the team that reached the final in both previous editions of the league.
Harmeet Singh came through the ranks as a left-arm spinner and was part of the India side that lifted the 2012 Under-19 World Cup. Rajasthan Royals signed him the following year. He has since represented the United States. Janakpur named him captain for the league’s third season in August.
According to Khabarhub, he scored 28 runs and took eight wickets in five matches for Sudurpaschim Royals in the first NPL season. In the second season he made 133 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of more than 166, and took 12 wickets at an economy of 6.18. Those numbers made him a useful all-round contributor during Sudurpaschim’s two runs to the final. Now he is trying to plot their downfall.
(More to follow)
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