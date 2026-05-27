Sumit Antil shatters Javelin F64 world record with 74.82m throw to win gold at Indian Open Para Athletics Championship

In a stunning display of power and precision, India’s para-athletics superstar Sumit Antil smashed his own world record to clinch gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the eighth Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship on Wednesday. The Haryana-based athlete unleashed a massive 74.82-metre throw that left the crowd roaring and sent a clear message to the global para-sports community.

Antil, a two-time Paralympic champion, had already shown he was in top form during the competition. He gradually built momentum, hitting 70.30 metres on his fourth attempt before saving his absolute best for the fifth throw. That final effort not only secured the gold but also bettered his previous world record of 73.29 metres, which he had set at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Dominant performance leaves rivals in awe The nine-man field stood no chance against Sumit Antil’s explosive display. He completely dominated the event from start to finish. Maharashtra’s Sandip Sargar claimed silver with a best throw of 62.88 metres, finishing a distant second. The gap highlighted just how far ahead Antil was on the day.

This latest triumph adds another glittering chapter to Antil’s already remarkable career. Just last year, the 26-year-old won his third consecutive gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, proving time and again that he remains the undisputed king of javelin in the F64 category.

Why this record matters for Indian Para Sports For Indian para-athletics fans, Sumit Antil’s achievement is more than just another medal; it highlighted the rapid growth of the sport in the country. Hosting an international championship like the Indian Open gives home athletes a platform to shine under familiar conditions while facing strong competition from abroad. Antil’s world-record throw will boost confidence across the national team and inspire thousands of young athletes with disabilities to take up the sport.

Coaches and officials at the event praised the Haryana star’s consistency and mental strength. Coming into the competition as the clear favourite, he handled the pressure perfectly and delivered when it counted most.