‘Sundar came. Sundar conquered’: GT’s cheeky reply to Sundar Pichai after Washington’s heroics vs SRH

Washington Sundar made his Gujarat Titans debut with a stunning 49-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, helping the franchise bounce back from a difficult situation to chase down a total of 152 runs with 7 wickets to spare.

Soon after the match, Gujarat Titans went on to reply to a cryptic post by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, writing, “Sundar came. Sundar conquered.”

In a post on X, one user wrote, “How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery”

In reply, Pichai wrote, “I have been wondering this too:)”

At the time of that comment, Gujarat Titans had already played their first match of the season, but Washington Sundar failed to find a place in their playing XI. Notably, the all-rounder was recently part of the 15-man squad that won the Champions Trophy in Dubai, but has often found himself out of favour with IPL teams.

Washington Sundar's IPL career: Prior to playing for Gujarat Titans, Washington Sundar has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru between 2018 to 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2022 to 2024. In the 61 matches played in the IPL so far, Sundar has scored 427 runs at an average of 15.25 and a highest score of 49.

In terms of bowling, the 25-year-old has taken 37 wickets so far at an economy rate of 7.54 and best figures of 3/16.

Washington Sundar's match-winning knock against SRH: Sundar came to bat in the 4th over of the innings after the early dismissals of Jos Buttler and Sai Sudarshan. With SRH skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Mohammed Shami breathing down the batsman's neck at that point, the left-hander changed the momentum of the game as he immediately hit Shami for a couple of boundaries and a six to take the pressure off the visitors. But it wasn't just an innings of lavish shot-making, instead the left-hander stuck to a sensible partnership with his skipper until the 14th over when he was dismissed just one run short of his half-century, but by then the damage had been done.