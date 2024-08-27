Sunil Gavaskar bats for Jay Shah as next ICC chairman, slams ’perennial cribbers’: ‘Players worldwide will benefit’

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has backed Jay Shah to become the next ICC president. While Shah hasn't made any official announcement as to whether he will seek the post of the next ICC President, reports suggest that the 35-year-old is all set to take over the prestigious position.

In a recent column for Sportstar, Gavaskar stated that 'old powers' were at play when he claimed that Jay Shah was behind current ICC president Greg Barclay's decision not to seek a third consecutive term.

While stating that Jay Shah's elevation will benefit the men and women players worldwide, Gavaskar wrote, "In all probability, Jay Shah will be the next ICC president. Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women, players worldwide will benefit. When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to go for a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the media of the Old Powers that Barclay's decision had been forced by Shah,"

“When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to go for a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the media of the Old Powers that Barclay’s decision had been forced by Shah. Only when the perennial cribbers were questioned about what the representatives of their Old Powers were doing did it suddenly occur to them that if indeed Barclay was forced to not seek a third term, then what were their own representatives at the ICC doing at the meeting?” Gavaskar added

Will Jay Shah be next ICC Chairman? ICC chairman Greg Barclay confirmed last week that he will step down from his position at the end of his ongoing third term on 30 November. As per the details, the new ICC chairman will take charge on 1 December, and the last date for filing nominations is 27 August.'

Since then, reports have suggested that Jay Shah could take over from Barclay and become the youngest person ever to lead the ICC. He would also join the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the prestigious institution in the past.