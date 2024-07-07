Former Indian batter and head coach Rahul Dravid had a memorable career when it comes to delivering for the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seventeen years ago when India incurred a humiliating group-stage exit in the ODI World Cup, questions were asked over Dravid's leadership. But then, Dravid retured as a head coach, and India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 as unbeaten team and ended the drought for an ICC trophy.

For Dravid, things have not been the same like legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar or any other cricket legends.

With the country celebrating the T20 World Cup champions, former cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar opines that Dravid should be reckoned with honour of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.

Gavaskar stated that Dravid should be honoured with the award for his overall contribution to Indian cricket, which includes him being a player and a coach.

"It would be apt if the Government of India honours him with the Bharat Ratna, for that's what he has truly been. Great player and captain of the country with famous away series wins in the West Indies when wins there really meant something and also win in England being only among the three Indian captains to have won a Test match series there, a wonderful talent groomer in his earlier role of the chairman of the National Cricket Academy and then as coach of the senior team," Mid-Day quoted Gavaskar as saying.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin was awarded with Bharat Ratna, which he won at the age of 40 in 2014.

"Dravid's achievements have given joy across all party lines and across caste, creed, communities and brought untold happiness to the whole country. Surely, that deserves the highest accolade the country can give. C'mon everybody, please join me in asking the Government to recognise one of the greatest sons of India. Bharat Ratna, Rahul Sharad Dravid. Sounds terrific, doesn't it?" Gavaskar added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

