Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC for India vs Canada T20 World Cup match washout: ‘Don’t host matches where…'
India's T20 World Cup match against Canada was washed out due to wet outfield, marking the third such incident in a week. Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan criticized the lack of covers on the entire ground, calling for better preparations to avoid match cancellations.
India's last league stage match against Canada was washed out on Saturday owing to ‘wet outfield’. Notably, this wass the third time just this week when a T20 World Cup match had been called off due to wet outfield. Earlier on, the Sri Lanka vs Nepal clash on Tuesday and the USA vs Ireland clash on Friday had also been washed off owing to the same reason.