India's last league stage match against Canada was washed out on Saturday owing to ‘wet outfield’. Notably, this wass the third time just this week when a T20 World Cup match had been called off due to wet outfield. Earlier on, the Sri Lanka vs Nepal clash on Tuesday and the USA vs Ireland clash on Friday had also been washed off owing to the same reason.

The crucial T20 Worl Cup encounters getting washed off despite there being no rain present did not sit down well with the experts and many former cricketers. Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar even went to the extent of asking ICC to not matches where the groundsmen don't have enough covers to cover the entire outfield.

Speaking on Star Sports about the match, Gavaskar said, "Request To ICC, that it should not host the matches where there are no covers to cover the entire ground. You just can't cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet. So many people were waiting to see top stars in action but they were denied. This should not be the case,"

The crucial India game getting washed out also illicited a similar reaction from former England skipper Michael Vaughan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan stated that it was beyond him how some grounds still don't have covers to cover the whole ground despite all the money coming into the game.

Vaughan wrote, “How we don’t have more covers to cover all the ground is beyond me .. all the money in the game yet we still get games called off for wet outfields."

