Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC for India vs Canada T20 World Cup match washout: 'Don't host matches where…'

Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC for India vs Canada T20 World Cup match washout: ‘Don’t host matches where…'

Livemint

India's T20 World Cup match against Canada was washed out due to wet outfield, marking the third such incident in a week. Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan criticized the lack of covers on the entire ground, calling for better preparations to avoid match cancellations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Sunil Gavaskar looks on during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 05, 2024 in New York, New York. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ROBERT CIANFLONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

India's last league stage match against Canada was washed out on Saturday owing to ‘wet outfield’. Notably, this wass the third time just this week when a T20 World Cup match had been called off due to wet outfield. Earlier on, the Sri Lanka vs Nepal clash on Tuesday and the USA vs Ireland clash on Friday had also been washed off owing to the same reason.

Also Read | Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi may face salary cuts after Pakistan's dismal show in T20 World Cup 2024

The crucial T20 Worl Cup encounters getting washed off despite there being no rain present did not sit down well with the experts and many former cricketers. Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar even went to the extent of asking ICC to not matches where the groundsmen don't have enough covers to cover the entire outfield.

Speaking on Star Sports about the match, Gavaskar said, "Request To ICC, that it should not host the matches where there are no covers to cover the entire ground. You just can't cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet. So many people were waiting to see top stars in action but they were denied. This should not be the case,"

Also Read | Wasim Akram wants Babar Azam's side sacked after Pakistan's T20 World Cup disqualification:'Keep the coaches and…'

The crucial India game getting washed out also illicited a similar reaction from former England skipper Michael Vaughan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan stated that it was beyond him how some grounds still don't have covers to cover the whole ground despite all the money coming into the game.

Vaughan wrote, “How we don’t have more covers to cover all the ground is beyond me .. all the money in the game yet we still get games called off for wet outfields."

