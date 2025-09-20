Sunil Gavaskar blasts Pakistan for no press-conference stance in Asia Cup; Indian legend suggests ‘a point could be…’

For the second time in a row, Pakistan have skipped their pre-match press conference in the Asia cup 2025. Pakistan first cancelled their pre-match press conference before UAE game and on Saturday repeated the same on the eve of IND vs PAK clash.

Updated20 Sep 2025, 11:56 PM IST
Pakistan cricket team and Sunil Gavaskar.
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the Pakistan on the Men in Green's no press conference stance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. After skipping the pre-match press conference before their UAE game a few days earlier, Pakistan did the same on Saturday on the eve of their Super 4 clash against India in Dubai. However, Pakistan did have their three-hour training session as scheduled.

Pakistan have been in the news for wrong reasons ever since their Group A clash against India when Suryakumar Yadav's men skipped the customary handshake at the end of the game. Pakistan wrote to International Cricket Council (ICC) and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, only to see it being rejected twice.

They also came up with a false narrative of Pycroft apologising to Pakistan with a muted video over the handshake controversy and threatened to withdraw from the tournament. Reacting to Pakistan's drama in the Asia Cup 2025, Gavaskar suggested a penalty could brings Pakistan back in its senses. “I don't know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“If teams don't hold them, I'm not sure what the penalties are-if any-but in today's world, it's important for the media to be involved and kept informed. It's still essential to maintain open communication with the media,” added Gavaskar, who commentating in the Asia Cup 2025.

The former Indian captain also stated that the governing committee of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would like to understand what's going on. "If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward," suggested Gavaskar.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says ‘we will talk soon’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi was in attendance during Pakistan's training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. Ahead of the Pakistan's Super 4 clash against India, Naqvi was seen in conversation with Pakistani players and head coach Mike Hesson. When asked why Pakistan aren't holding any press conferences, Naqvi told RevSportz, “we will talk soon.”

