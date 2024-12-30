Sunil Gavaskar calls for criticism with derogatory remark on Scott Boland in IND vs AUS 4th Test; watch viral video

Sunil Gavaskar made headlines on Monday for his offensive comments on Scott Boland on the final day of the India vs Australia fourth Test at MCG.

Koushik Paul
Published30 Dec 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(PTI)

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar found himself in hot waters after a derogatory remark while pronouncing Australian pacer Scott Boland's name on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Gavaskar, who is one of the commentators in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The 75-year-old indirectly used cuss word while pronouncing the word ‘Boland’ in a demeaning way, something that didn't go well with the netizens, sparking outrage on social media.

Watch how Sunil Gavaskar calls Scott Boland

The remark, which was clearly audible in the video, didn't go well with netizens as they termed it offensive. Some of the fans even attacked the legendary cricketer for not being accountable during live broadcasting.

Sunil Gavaskar slams umpires

Later in the day, Gavaskar was in headlines again for blasting the umpires after Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially given out. Jaiswal was batting on 84 when Australia skipper Pat Cummins' down-the-leg snorter cramped him for the room while attempting a hook, and the home side went up instantaneously in appeal for a caught behind as Alex Carey completed a tumbling take.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson didn't relent as the Aussies resorted to DRS and third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula ruled Jaiswal out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko, basing his decision on the available visual deflection evidence.

Gavaskar did not accept the decision of the third umpire which placed visual evidence ahead of a flatline on Snicko. "The defection can be an optical illusion. Why have you kept technology? If there is technology, one should use it. You can not make a decision based on what you see and ignore the technology," Gavaskar said on-air.

First Published:30 Dec 2024, 03:06 PM IST
