Sunil Gavaskar delivers verdict on India’s chances of qualifying for WTC final: ‘Focus on BGT, forget…’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has shared his opinion on the Men in Blue's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in Leeds. After suffering a first ever 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home, Rohit Sharma's men need to win 4 out of the 5 test matches in Australia to make it to the WTC Final.
In an interaction with Sports Tak, Gavaskar asked the Indian team to ‘forget’ about WTC final and instead now focus their energies on winning the upcoming Border - Gavaskar trophy by whatever margin possible.
“No, I don't. I actually think that India cannot beat Australia 4-0 in the in the Test series. I'd be over the moon, if they do that. But 4-0? India can win 3-1, 4-0 is... I don't want talk about the World Test Championship Final. Now just focus on trying to win the series in Australia. Never mind whether you win 1-0,2-0,3-0, 3-1,2-1. But go and win. Because that is how all of us Indian cricket fans are going to be back to feeling good again.” Gavaskar said
On the possibility of Indian captain Rohit Sharma missing the ftwo Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to personal reasons, Gavaskar urged the selection committee to appoint Jasprit Bumrah as the captain for the entire Australia tour while asking Rohit Sharma to participate as a player.
"It is important for the captain to play the first Test match. It's different if he is injured, but if he is not available, then the deputy leader will be under a lot of pressure… I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah the captain of the side for the entire Australia tour, and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series. For the first Test match, Rohit Sharma has to be there." Gavaskar told Sports Tak