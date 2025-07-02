Sunil Gavaskar fumes at Shubman Gill & Co for Kuldeep Yadav snub; ‘I'm baffled; Washington, Reddy won't fix that…’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar fumed at India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir for keeping Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI against England in the second Test on Wednesday in Birmingham. India made three changes from their side in the first Test, including that of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Although the resting of Bumrah in Birmingham was always on a debate, experts and former cricketers were certain that Kuldeep will come into the side considering his wicket-taking prowess and the fact that the pitch at Edgbaston assists spinners.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Gavaskar said he was baffled at Kuldeep's snub. “I'm a little baffled that Kuldeep wasn't picked, because on a pitch like this, where everybody says there's a little more turn,” said the legendary cricketer.

India did pick a second spinner in Washington Sundar, replacing Shardul Thakur, in the playing XI. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the third change in the Indian side, adding a batting depth down the order. Gavaskar said having Sundar and Reddy won't help India as batting was never a problem for the visitors.

"If your top-order batters are not giving you the runs you expect, then Washington at seven or Nitish Reddy at eight won't necessarily fix that, because those weren't the batters who failed you in the first Test. You scored 830 runs. You didn't score 380 in two innings — it was 830-plus. That's a lot of runs," said the 75-year-old.

Why Sundar was preferred over Kuldeep? Earlier, Gill reasoned India's move to include Sundar and Reddy as to add more depth in batting considering the lower-order failure in both innings of the first Test. “We were tempted to play Kuldeep but looking at the last match, our lower order didn't do well, so decided to add some depth to the batting,” Gill had said at coin toss.

India vs England 2nd Test playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna