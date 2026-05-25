Sunil Gavaskar hits out at IPL broadcasters' time management post-match, calls for breathing space for losing captains

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcaster's time-management skills and opined that the losing team captains should be given some breathing space before being called for the post-match interviews, Gavaskar's remarks came after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's 'F’ word drew criticism.

Under currently broadcasters, the losing team captain immediately takes the mic for a post-match interview with the commentators virtually, followed by another player from the winning team. The winning team captain and the Player of the Match are being interviewed 15-20 minutes later during the presentation ceremony alongside other sponson award distributions.

Pant's 'F’ word came after LSG's defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 in Jaipur on May 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. “We're a f***** good team,” Pant had said on live television. The LSG skipper was brutally criticised for his usage of words on social media from all corners.

Incidentally, Gavaskar was present at the commentary box alongside Ian Bishop and former England captain Eoin Morgan. While Morgan and Bishop questioned Pant, Gavaskar chose to not ask anything to the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. The legendary cricketer however backed Pant.

“Rishabh Pant dropping the 'F' word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier,” Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day colomn. "If it's been a last-over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater.

"If he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration," added Gavaskar, who had earlier criticised Pant on air during India's disastrous Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

'Give a little time to splash some water' Gavaskar suggested that instead of calling the losing team captain immediately, it might be a better idea to speak to the ‘Player of the Match’ immediately. “It might be a better idea to speak to the 'player of the match' from the winning team,” Gavaskar opined.

“Give the captain of the losing team a little time to splash some water on his face and regain his composure and then come over for an interview. As it is, there will be a bit of time for the presentation party to be ready, so giving the captain of the team that has lost, a few more minutes could well ensure that such things won't happen,” added 1983 World Cup-winner Gavaskar.

"Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way. And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team's captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back. Is that too much to ask?" he wrote.

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