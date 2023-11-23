comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Sunil Gavaskar hits out on 'pitch swapping' allegations by BCCI during WC, calls it 'pretty irrelevant'
Back Back

Sunil Gavaskar hits out on 'pitch swapping' allegations by BCCI during WC, calls it 'pretty irrelevant'

 Livemint

Reports of 'pitch swapping' created controversy that claimed ICC head curator had accused the BCCI for changing the track against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after being caught out by India's Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Mohammed Shami during India v New Zealand semi finals clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 15 November. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)Premium
New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after being caught out by India's Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Mohammed Shami during India v New Zealand semi finals clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 15 November. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

Days after Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was beaten by 6 wickets by Pat Cummins-led Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad, reports of 'pitch swapping' created controversy that claimed ICC head curator had accused the BCCI of changing the track against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

However, former India captain and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar labeled the accusations as 'pretty irrelevant'.

"The accusation of BCCI interference in the selection of the pitches for India matches again was pretty irrelevant, as the ICC pitch consultant was around, and only after the ICC gave its approval was the match played on the pitch," NDTV Sports quoted Gavaskar writing in his column for Sportstar.

In the semi-final clash with New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India won the match by 70 runs, where pacer Mohammed Shami bagged seven wickets on a pitch deemed helpful for spinners.

"Nothing in the playing conditions say that for the knockout games, a fresh pitch had to be used, so just because India's matches were played on previously used pitches didn't mean there was any hanky-panky. That was proven conclusively in the semifinals, where the allegation of a dry pitch to suit the Indian spinners was made, but more than 725 runs were scored, and a fast bowler took seven wickets for India," Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, reports also arrived that pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium for made suitable for bowlers, however, those reports were also shunned by BCCI and experts.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 05:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App