Days after Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was beaten by 6 wickets by Pat Cummins-led Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad, reports of 'pitch swapping' created controversy that claimed ICC head curator had accused the BCCI of changing the track against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

However, former India captain and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar labeled the accusations as 'pretty irrelevant'.

"The accusation of BCCI interference in the selection of the pitches for India matches again was pretty irrelevant, as the ICC pitch consultant was around, and only after the ICC gave its approval was the match played on the pitch," NDTV Sports quoted Gavaskar writing in his column for Sportstar.

In the semi-final clash with New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India won the match by 70 runs, where pacer Mohammed Shami bagged seven wickets on a pitch deemed helpful for spinners.

"Nothing in the playing conditions say that for the knockout games, a fresh pitch had to be used, so just because India's matches were played on previously used pitches didn't mean there was any hanky-panky. That was proven conclusively in the semifinals, where the allegation of a dry pitch to suit the Indian spinners was made, but more than 725 runs were scored, and a fast bowler took seven wickets for India," Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, reports also arrived that pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium for made suitable for bowlers, however, those reports were also shunned by BCCI and experts.

