Sunil Gavaskar minces no words on Virat Kohli after India batter’s impatient dismissal on rain-hit IND vs AUS Gabba Test

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar minced no words in calling out Virat Kohli after the former India captain once again fell to his outside off-stump trap in the first innings of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Kohli was guilty of getting dismissed while chasing a wildish ball on the off-stump in Adelaide. He repeated the same in Brisbane, thus putting India into deep trouble. Australia were 445 all out in the first innings.

The age-old problem of fishing outside the off stump continues for Virat Kohli, and the batter once again got out cheaply. In the first innings of the third Test against Australia at Gabba, Brisbane, Kohli went chasing a wide delivery off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, and he ended up giving a simple catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Only 13.2 overs was possible on Day 1 due to rain, and a full day's play was on offer on Sunday, when Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) and Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) grabbed headlines. Australia started Day 3 on 405/7 before eventually being bowled out for 445.

In reply, India lost three wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and, Virat Kohli) with just 22 runs on board. Rain played hide and seek for quite sometime before a long break came into place due to heavy rain.

Kohli, who took 16 deliveries for his three runs, chased a wide delivery off Josh Hazlewood, and ended up giving a simple catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Gavaskar came down hard at Kohli, stating that the there was no need to play that shot.

"If it was on the fourth stump I could understand," Gavaskar told Channel 7. “This was wide, on the seventh, eighth stump, you could say. There's no need to play that,” he added.

Sunil Gavaskar calls Virat Kohli ‘impatient’ The Master Blaster opined Kohli should have been patient in the middle, considering India already lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill without troubling scorers much.

“He'd be very, very disappointed, he'd be very upset with that. Even before Rishabh Pant faced a ball, the rain started to come down and the covers have come on. If Kohli had shown a bit of patience he could be not out with KL Rahul,” said Gavaskar. At the moment, India are 48/4 with KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rohit (0 not out) in the crease.