Sunil Gavaskar playfully pleads to Rishabh Pant for special celebration; Watch how India star responds after twin tons

Rishabh Pant knows how to turn his critic into a fan. After his poor shot selection forced Sunil Gavaskar to call him ‘stupid, stupid, stupid’, the India wicketkeeper's two hundreds in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds have turned the former captain into a fan, the visuals of which went viral on social media.

Following Pant's 134 in the first innings, Gavaskar ranted 'superb, superb, superb' to appreciate the 27-year-old knock. On Monday, the legendary figure went a step ahead by pleading the Pant for a somersault celebration after his second ton in the match. Notably, Pant has celebrated his hundred on Day 2 with a somersault celebration.

Watch how Gavaskar reacted after Pant's ton

However, Pant didn't keep Gavaskar's request as the India star promised to do the celebration next time with a hand gesture. Pant came into bat on Day 4 after the dismissal of Shubman Gill early on Monday.

With another centurion KL Rahul at the other end, Pant took the game away from England with a 195-run stand in 283 balls for the fourth wicket. He was eventually dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 118 off 140 balls, laced with 15 fours and three sixes. At Tea break on day 4, India were placed at 298/4 in the second innings with a lead of 304.

Rishabh Pant enters record books With this hundred, Pant became the first Indian and just the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score hundreds in both innings of the same match. Only Andy Flower had scores of 142 and 199 not out for Zimbabwe against South Africa in 2001 as a designated wicketkeeper.

