Sunil Gavaskar rips into Lakshya Sen, backs Prakash Padukone’s comment, ‘No coach can ever teach’

Prakash Padukone's criticism of India's badminton players' performance at the Olympics sparked controversy but found support from Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar highlighted the importance of public accountability and the need for players to develop concentration and focus independently.

Livemint
Updated13 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Prakash Padukone's comments about players taking responsibility on Olympics failure.
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Prakash Padukone’s comments about players taking responsibility on Olympics failure.(PTI)

India's Olympic tally suffered a major setback in Paris this year as the country's badminton contingent failed to win a single medal for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the wake of the Indian shuttlers' lacklustre performance, badminton legend Prakash Padukone had taken a tough stance, saying it was high time the players learnt to withstand pressure, take responsibility and deliver results as they were receiving significant support from the government.

Padukone's comments came after one of his students, Lakshya Sen, suffered two heartbreaking defeats to Viktor Axelsen (semi-final) and Zii Jia (bronze-medal match), despite being in an advantageous position at the start in both encounters. The legendary shuttler's comments had also upset some people, with doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa categorically stating that Padukone's comments were akin to "throwing players under the bus".

Now Padukone has received support from former Indian cricket captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar, who called the 68-year-old "finest sportsperson that India has produced". Gavaskar wrote a column for Sportstar in which he shared his thoughts on Padukone's comments and Lakshya Sen's performance in the two matches.

Sunil Gavaskar rips into Lakshya Sen, backs Padukone: 

Backing Padukone's comments about taking responsibility, Gavaskar said, "If a player is not going to take responsibility for his performance, then who is? So what wrong did he say? Some say the timing was wrong, but it's always better to say that when a player is searching for excuses and support rather than later. Yes, he could have said that privately in the changing room, but believe me, nothing has more impact on a player than a public rebuke. If he has the heart of a champion, then he will want to make the person who rebuked him eat his words. Otherwise, he will continue to flatter only to deceive,"

“For those who watched both the semifinal and the bronze medal matches, it did appear that Lakshya had lost his trend of thought and concentration in the way he looked at his racquet as he sipped from his water bottle in between points or at the changeovers… Concentration and focus are things that no coach or trainer can ever teach. It can be developed over the years by the athlete by observing other champions and having an inner resolve, but there's no specific programme for it.” Gavaskar added in his column

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 02:27 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsSunil Gavaskar rips into Lakshya Sen, backs Prakash Padukone’s comment, ‘No coach can ever teach’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Reliance Industries

    2,929.55
    02:44 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    8.05 (0.28%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    333.40
    02:44 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -7.9 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power

    409.60
    02:44 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -8.55 (-2.04%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    241.65
    02:44 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-1.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,707.70
    02:30 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    414.7 (9.66%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,674.00
    02:30 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    130.7 (8.47%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    414.40
    02:30 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    24.2 (6.2%)

    Inox Wind

    220.55
    02:30 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    12.05 (5.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue