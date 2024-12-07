Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that India’s first World Cup-winning team of 1983 will take care of Vinod Kambli, who has been battling severe health issues, and help him get back on his feet, according to a report by Sports Today.

This comes few days after cricketer Kapil Dev indicated the same.

Veteran cricketers have showed concerns over Kambli's health after a video of the former India cricketer clinging onto childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar during an event went viral on social media platforms.

"The 1983 team is very conscious of the younger players. For me, they are like grandsons. If you see their age, some are like sons. e are all very concerned, particularly when fortunes desert them. I don't like the word help. What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet. How we will do, we'll see in future. We want to take care of cricketers who are struggling when fortunes don't smile on them," Gavaskar, who is currently in Adelaide as part of the broadcasting team covering the India vs Australia second Test, told Sports Today.

Gavaskar's comments came a couple of days after former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu revealed that Kapil Dev got in touch with him regarding Kambli's health and promised to offer help.

"Kapil has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," Balwinder said. "However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts."

Tendulkar meets childhood friend Kambli On December 3, India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli during unveiling ceremony of a memorial of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.