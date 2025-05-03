Sunil Gavaskar says Pakistan could be pushed out of Asia Cup amid fallout from Pahalgam attack: ‘Difficult to play…’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has made some revealing comments about the future of the Asian Cricket Council in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed. Gavaskar said it was unlikely that Pakistan would take part in the Asia Cup, due to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka later this year.

Asian Cricket Council could be disbanded, says Gavaskar: In an interaction with Sports Today, Gavaskar said, “BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka,”

"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament, or a four-nation tournament with maybe Hong Kong or UAE being invited. So that could well happen, the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," the former India cricketer added.