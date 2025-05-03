Sunil Gavaskar says Pakistan could be pushed out of Asia Cup amid fallout from Pahalgam attack: ‘Difficult to play…’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has made some revealing comments about the future of the Asian Cricket Council in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed. Gavaskar said it was unlikely that Pakistan would take part in the Asia Cup, due to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka later this year.
In an interaction with Sports Today, Gavaskar said, “BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka,”
"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament, or a four-nation tournament with maybe Hong Kong or UAE being invited. So that could well happen, the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," the former India cricketer added.
The former India opener also hinted at the possibility of having a 4 or 5 nation tournament hosted by India. He said, “It could well happen that India decides to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council that could well happen. We can say look we're going to have a 4 nation tournament or a 5 nation tournament in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and it could be, it could well be that if the tournament is held in Bangladesh, the tournament is held in Sri Lanka, but obviously India is going to be the host, then India will host it in India,”
