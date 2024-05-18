Sunil Gavaskar says Virat Kohli had a ‘stop-start career’, credits MS Dhoni for…
Sunil Gavaskar launched another scathing attack on RCB opening batter Virat Kohli. He suggested that Kohli had a start-stop career during the early phase and some support from MS Dhoni helped him become the player he is.
Former India batsman turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar has made a fresh comment on Virat Kohli, just days after he was embroiled in a controversy over the RCB batsman's strike rate. In his latest statement, Gavaskar stated that Virat Kohli had a 'stop-start career' when he started playing international cricket, but the extra push from MS Dhoni helped him succeed and become the cricketer he is today.