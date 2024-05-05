Hello User
Sunil Gavaskar schools Star Sports on LIVE TV over Virat Kohli’s IPL interview; Watch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Star Sports for showing Virat Kohli's ‘strike rate’ interview over and over again

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Star Sports for showing Virat Kohli's interview over and over again

Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed with Star Sports, a news network for which he does commentary. There’s a Virat Kohli connection.

Fans remember when Kohli remarked on his critics complaining about his low strike rate in IPL 2024. It was after the first IPL 2024 game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj 'manifested' success against Gujarat Titans

“All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But for me, it's just about winning the game for the team. And there's a reason why you do it for 15 years," Kohli said during a post-match interview after securing a win against GT in Ahmedabad.

“I am not quite sure if you've been in that situation yourself to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don't really think it's the same thing," Kohli added while directly referring to commentators critical of his strike rate.

On May 4, when RCB clashed again with GT - this time in Bengaluru, Star Sports played Kinig Kohli’s ‘strike rate’ interview several times. And, Sunny Gavaskar is far from pleased with the network.

Also Read: Resting Bumrah will actually be better as...: Ex-cricketer suggests MI citing T20 World Cup

The legendary cricketer criticised Star Sports for showing the interview during the RCB vs GT game “half a dozen times".

“Star Sports needs to understand they've shown it enough times. Everybody got the message," Gavaskar said.

“I'll be very disappointed if Star Sports shows it once more. That'll be questioning all of us commentators, not just these two (Matthew Hayden and I), those in the box, those earlier on. You're questioning their knowledge, their expertise," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

At the same time, Gavaskar slammed Virat for reacting to commentators' remarsk about his strike rate.

"Commentators questioned only when the strike rate was… if you have a strike of 118 and then you get out in the 14th or the 15th with a strike rate of 118… if you want applause for that, that's a little bit different," Gavaskar said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
