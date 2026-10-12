Sunil Gavaskar slams current Ranji Trophy format; ‘it just meant that the standard got lowered, exposed the yawning gap’

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the inclusion of the Plate teams in the Ranji Trophy has lowered the level of the competition. The Ranji Trophy started in 1934-25 with the teams grouped geographically into four or five zones, until the format change post 2001-02 season.

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From the 2002–03 season onwards, the BCCI replaced the zonal system by a two-tiered league stage comprising the Elite (higher tier) and Plate Groups (lower tier). In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, there are four Elite Groups - A, B, C and D - comprising of eight teams each.

The Plate Group consists of six teams, where the top two teams qualify for the Plate Final. The winner of the Plate Final then earns a promotion to the Elite Group in the following season. Gavaskar felt the records set in the Plate Group shouldn't be viewed on the same footing as in Elite Groups.

“Even in the Ranji Trophy, in the Plate Division, there are records being broken and new marks set at both batting and bowling. When the Lodha panel recommended that all states and Union Territories should be included in the Ranji Trophy, it just meant that the standard got lowered,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

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Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim are in the Plate Group of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. The 77-year-old highlighted the lack of infrastructure in most of the Plate teams and also called the hiring of out-of-the-station players.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav set to play for Mumbai in upcoming Ranji Trophy season: Report

Why Plate teams hire guest players? Rajasthan's Manendra Singh and Mumbai's Chinmay Sutar are the guest players who will turn out for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy 2026-27. Earlier Mumbai's Iqbal Abdullah (played for Sikkim in 2019–20) and Karnataka's Stuart Binny (played for Nagaland in 2019–20) are some of the prominent examples of players who played for Plate teams.

“Most of the new state teams did not even have proper infrastructure and so hired players from other states who couldn’t find a place in their home state teams," explained Gavaskar, India's 1983 World Cup winner.

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"These players were good but unable to break through into their home state teams, and so went to the state teams in the Plate Division. When most, if not all, played against teams from the Elite division, they were found wanting, and it just exposed the yawning gap in the standard between the divisions. Yet the records set are still called records because they are playing in the Ranji Trophy,” Gavaskar added.

Arunachal forfeit Ranji Trophy Plate opener Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh have forfeited their Ranji Trophy Plate Group opener against Nagaland, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday in Ahmedabad, amid an administrative crisis in the state cricket association stemming from a dispute between two warring factions and a case pending before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court.

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The forfeiture comes after Arunachal Pradesh failed to field their Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, with the ongoing dispute leaving the association without a functioning authority to take decisions on team selection.

The association held its elections in September, with Nabam Vivek elected as president. However, multiple district associations subsequently approached the Gauhati High Court, alleging irregularities in the polls.

The High Court has reserved its order in the matter, preventing the BCCI from intervening and constituting an independent selection panel, as it did in the case of Bihar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in