Sunil Gavaskar slams MS Dhoni's critics, says Chennai Super Kings skipper is doing ‘what’s best for CSK'

Sunil Gavaskar has come to the defence of Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has faced a lot of scrutiny in this year's season of the Indian Premier League.

There have been a lot of questions marks on Dhoni's inclusion in the CSK squad, as many fans online have accused the World Cup winning former India skipper of being selfish for playing in the IPL at 43-years-old.

The scrutiny has only getting bigger as the 5-time champions have endured their worst season in the history of the IPL.

Also Read | RCB vs CSK; Best of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in Bengaluru

The 5-time champions are already eliminated out of IPL 2025 as they sit rock bottom in 10 spot in the table with just 4 points to their name.

Gavaskar says Dhoni not selfish However, Gavaskar has slammed critics and backed Dhoni for playing for the embattled CSK team.

"Any player makes decisions not so much for himself, but for what is likely to be good for the team.

“Whatever decision MSD made about playing this season would have been based solely on what’s best for CSK,” Gavaskar is quoted as saying on Sports Today.

The legendary opening batsman has instead put the onus on CSK for having a better auction strategy as some of CSK's big recruits have failed in IPL 2025.

Also Read | Rain could delay RCB sealing IPL 2025 playoff spot against CSK

"First and foremost, they (CSK) need to get their auction strategy right. I'm not too sure their scouting team is as effective as those of other franchises,” opined Gavaskar.

“That said, scouts shouldn’t rely solely on leagues like the Jharkhand League, UP League, or others like them. Success in those leagues, often played on smaller grounds against relatively ordinary bowling attacks, doesn’t necessarily translate to higher levels,” he added.

CSK should strengthen bowling Sunny Bhai, as Gavaskar is fondly known as, feels CSK needs to strengthen their bowling unit despite their batsmen failing in IPL 2025.

“Many players who dominate these leagues with big hitting often fail when they face international-quality bowling. So, if you’re scouting talent, focus more on the bowlers.

"Strengthening the bowling attack is critical—if your bowlers can restrict the opposition and consistently take wickets, you have a real edge,” felt Gavaskar.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 The embattled 5-time champions are in Bengaluru as they face the arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru later today. The home side could well seal a playoff berth should they beat CSK, as the RCB is third in the IPL standings with 14 points from 10 matches.