Sunil Gavaskar slams umpire for Yashasvi Jaiswal controversial DRS call, tags India batter victim of ’optical illusion’

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the third umpire for Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Trying to pull a short of length delivery going down the leg side, Jaiswal decided to go for a pull.

However, the ball took a slight deflection when it passed Jaiswal's bat, thus prompting the Australian players go all out for an appeal. On-field umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved before Cummins went upstairs.

Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat, who was the third umpire, looked satisfied after seeing the deflection of the ball despite the snicko metre showed no spike. He then advised Wilson to reverse his decision and rule Jaiswal out. The India batter had a war of words words with the umpire before taking his long walk back.

Gavaskar, who was on commentating duties, seemed visibly angry with the decision. “If the evidence of the technology is not to be taken, why have it at all? That is something that would definitely be the query as far as the Indians are concerned,” Gavaskar told on-air while commentating for Channel7.

