Legendary Sunil Gavaskar couldn't hold back himself after the Indian was snubbed from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 presentation ceremony on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The BGT is a series of Test matches played between India and Australia in honour of two of the greats of the game - Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border. Australia won the BGT after 10 years, winning the series 3-1.

Following the completion of the fifth Test match, Gavaskar was not called on the dais to hand over the trophy which is named after him. Instead, he stood on the edge of the boundary roped and clapped as Border presented the trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins.

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India,” Gavaskar told Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. Just because I am an Indian (I did not present the trophy). I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border,” he said.

According to Cricket Australia's plan, Gavaskar would have presented the trophy had India won or retained the title. Since Australia won the series this time, Border presented the trophy to Cummins.