Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to batting legend Sunil Gavaskar as he turned 75, and penned an emotional note.

The master-blaster hailed Gavaskar as one of his special heroes, and prayed for for his long and healthy life while sharing a photo of them together from early years.

"The more batters spend time at the crease, the more free-flowing they become. You are no different. You are becoming younger and more energetic by the day!," said Tendulkar in a post on X.

To see you being as involved and as enthusiastic today about cricket, reflects how much you love the game, said Tendulkar, adding, “When an opener sets a good foundation, it becomes easy for rest of the batting order. We all were inspired by you, and in turn were able to inspire the next generation."

“Indian cricket owes a lot for your services, may you continue being involved with our beautiful game. Happy birthday and I’ll see you soon!," added Tendulkar.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also wished Gavaskar in a post on X.

"Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar! Your batting technique was so perfect that you could play aggressively and defensively with equal ease. Best wishes for everything and have a wonderful year ahead!" wrote Jay Shah.

— Gavaskar, also known as the 'Little Master' made his international debut for India in 1971

— He went on to represent India till 1987.

— Gavaskar was the best Test batter of his era, scoring 10,122 runs in 125 matches at an average of 51.12, with 34 centuries and 45 fifties.

— He was the first-ever Test player to have hit 10,000 runs in the format.

The star batter also holds the record for most runs in a Test series as a debutant, scoring 774 runs against West Indies in a four-Test series at an average of 154.80, with four centuries and three fifties.

