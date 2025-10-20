Sunil Gavaskar's big warning to Australia despite Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's flop show in Perth; ‘once they are back…’

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar came in support of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the Indian duo failed miserably against Australia in the first ODI on Sunday in Perth. Both Rohit and Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, returned to the Indian dressing room after more than seven months, having last played for the Men in Blue in their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March.

While Rohit played 14 balls for his eight runs, Kohli registered his first duck against Australia on Australian soil in ODIs. India eventually lost the game by seven wickets. Despite their forgetful outing in Perth, Gavaskar backed the duo to come out in the remaining two games.

“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who usually play international cricket quite regularly," Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today.

The last time Kohli and Rohit played any competitive cricket wad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June. Having not played any competitive cricket for four months, both Rohit and Kohli looked a bit of rusty during their time at the crease at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Sunil Gavaskar's warning to Australia Gavaskar believed once Rohit and Kohli are back among runs, India's total will go above 300-run mark. “India are still a very, very good team. They have won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket," Gavaskar opined further.

"The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, and the more throwdowns they get, maybe even from the reserve bowlers bowling at them from 20 yards instead of 22, the quicker they will find their rhythm. Once they are back among runs, India’s total will be 300-plus," he said.