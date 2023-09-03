Sunil Gavaskar's unexpected take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's failure against Pakistan: ‘Not concerned because…’1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Team India's start was nothing short of disaster as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli very early in the game
The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match left cricket fans disappointed as it ended with no results due to the rains. Team India's middle-order batsmen like Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya powered the Indian innings to 266, but due to the rains, Pakistan didn't get the chance to start the chase. Team India's start was nothing short of disaster as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli very early in the game.