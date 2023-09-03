The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match left cricket fans disappointed as it ended with no results due to the rains. Team India's middle-order batsmen like Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya powered the Indian innings to 266, but due to the rains, Pakistan didn't get the chance to start the chase. Team India's start was nothing short of disaster as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli very early in the game.

Rohit Sharma was initially going well against dangerous Shaheen Afridi, but as the rain disrupted the match, Rohit Sharma lost his flow and succumbed to the deadly deliveries. Virat Kohli opened his arms against Naseem Shah to smash a beautiful cover drive, but nothing worked against Shaheen Afridi's pace attack.

Sunil Gavaskar's confidence over India's batting depth

While fans displayed concerns over the performance of India's top order, the response of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was different. Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that nothing is sure in cricket and even big players can fail. He even appreciated India's batting depth and said we have responsible players of No 5 and No 6.

“I don't think there's any huge concern. You look at their records. Virat has scored more than 11000 runs, Rohit has scored more than 9000 runs, and Shubman Gill has shown shades of what he is capable of too. If even after big players like Virat and Rohit fail, we have a responsible No.5 and No.6 who can take us to 260-odd, we don't need to worry. These things happen in cricket, there will be days where the bowlers are too good," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Notably, for the past year Team India was quite concerned about the middle order as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer were injured or out of form. The discussions around are good anchor were going on for quite a while, but in the crucial match against Pakistan- Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya displayed mature batting with a record 138-run partnership.