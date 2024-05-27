Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders went on to win the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday after comprehensively defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Celebrating KKR's first IPL victory in 10 years, social media users spotted a rare sight with Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir were seen laughing and lifting each other.

In a video shared on Reddit, Gambhir and Narine are seen laughing and taking runs to lift each other. Users on social media, who are used to seeing Gambhir and Narine in a serious demeanour, were awestruck with some users even going to the extent of saying that the video is AI generated.

Netizens react to Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Narine celebrations:

One user on Reddit while suggesting the video was AI generated wrote, "Ai getting wilder and wilder by the day"

Another user remarked, “GG was not only happy, but his face showed he was satisfied thoroughly with teams performance. Happy for all of you fans."

“Since 2012 till now. Their bond and camaraderie goes beyond years. GG’s trump card. From team mates to mentor; 3 trophies between them. Champions" yet another user stated

Sunil Narine reacts to KKR's IPL 2024 victory: ‘Felt like 2012’

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Sunil Narine said, "Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning,"

"Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting the team off to a flyer, the support from GG - that was very good. Salty played an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled the role. Once you have an opening partner with the same intent, it's good for the team. We always pick early wickets, when we come to bowl, we bowl with less pressure. As a total bowling unit, picking up wickets is key and it helped us win the title," the Caribbean bowler added.

