Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir seen laughing uncontrollably after KKR's IPL final 2024 win; netizens call it 'Powerful AI'
KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and spinner Sunil Narine, in a rare occurence, were seen laughing uncontrollably after the KKR vs SRH final match. Netizens deemed the video of their celebration as AI generated.
Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders went on to win the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday after comprehensively defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Celebrating KKR's first IPL victory in 10 years, social media users spotted a rare sight with Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir were seen laughing and lifting each other.