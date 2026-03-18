Sunrisers Hyderabad announce new captain for IPL 2026 until injured Pat Cummins recovers; Abhishek Sharma named deputy

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Ishan Kishan as their skipper until Pat Cummins recovers from a back injury in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma will serve as Kishan's deputy. SRH will begin their campaign against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 before travelling to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2.

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The 2016 champions then take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 5. Cummins, who aggravated his back injury during the Ashes 2025-26, was forced to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026. Although the Cricket Australia medical team is closely monitoring Cummins, it is unclear about the timeline that Cummins will take to regain match fitness.

“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” Sunrisers Hyderabad shared on social media. Although the franchise didn't dive deep on how many matches Cummins will miss, but it is certain that the Australian pacer will miss atleast a first couple of games.

Why SRH chose Ishan Kishan over Travis Head? Besides Cummins, Kishan and Travis Head were the two leadership options at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Head has been a long-standing captain of South Australia in at the domestic level and had also led Australia for a few matches at the international level.

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Head led Australia against Pakistan in the T20I series before T20 World Cup 2026 following Mitchell Marsh's injury. Under, Head, Australia lost all three games and also went to captain in the T20 World Cup 2026 for two games - losing to Zimbabwe and winning against Ireland.

On the other hand, Kishan is coming after a brilliant Syed Mustaq Ali T20 (SMAT) trophy and T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns. Having been out of the senior team for mots than two years, Kishan returned with a bang after leading Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title last year.

In fact he was the leading run-getter in the tournament with 500-plus runs. The 27-year-old continued his form in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 317 runs in nine games. As far as Abhishek is concerned, the Punjab lad had a poor T20 World Cup before lighting up when it mattered with a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the final.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026 Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Jack Edwards

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in