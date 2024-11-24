Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad: The IPL 2024 finalists have 5 players under the new IPL rules and have 1 RTH option left.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated24 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Pat Cummins successfully revitalised Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pat Cummins successfully revitalised Sunrisers Hyderabad.(AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad: Finishing the IPL 2024 in the second position, Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a purse of 45 crore.

In this auction, it appears that SRH will be betting for more pacers, as it already has a strong batting combination.

Earlier, SRH owner Kaviya Kalanithi Maran had been vocal regarding the IPL retention rules and was supportive to the other franchises.

SRH have retained 5 players under the new IPL rules and have 1 RTH option left.

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

According to details, SRH have 20 slots remaining to fill, including 5 overseas players.

SRH have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

SRH's full list of players bought in IPL 2025:

The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will start at 3 PM IST.

SRH's IPL 2025 retained players list:

Heinrich Klaasen ( 23 crore), Pat Cummins ( 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma ( 14 crore), Travis Head ( 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy ( 6 crore)

SRH's IPL 2025 complete squad:

Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

24 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
